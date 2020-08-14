FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storm chances continue this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer-like weather returns through the weekend with more rain chances around.
While an isolated morning downpour can’t be ruled out, the best chance of rain Saturday and Sunday will come after lunchtime. Not everybody will see the rain but expected scattered downpours and storms around through sunset. The coverage of the rain will be a bit less for the second part of the weekend.
Thanks to the rain chances, our temperatures will remain in check. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Once you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 97°.
Drier air begins to work in late Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances look much lower for next Monday and Tuesday.
