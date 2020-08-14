Firefighters battle blaze at Myrtle Beach home; no reported injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon.
They responded to the 700 block of Charlotte Road, which is near 3rd Avenue South. People are being told to avoid the area while firefighters investigate.
They were able to get the fire under control just before 5 p.m. and everyone inside the home is out and accounted for.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters are looking into what caused the fire.
