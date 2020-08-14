DHEC announces 16 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,015 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new coronavirus case numbers on Friday.
For the first time in nearly a week, DHEC reported over 1,000 new cases. The agency announced 1,015 new cases in the state, with 71 new cases in Horry County. Since DHEC started tracking the virus in the state there have been 103,880 cases.
The agency also announced 16 more people have died from the coronavirus in the state. One of those deaths was a Horry county resident. It brings the total of deaths in the state to 2,106.
There were 6,763 tests performed Thursday in South Carolina and the percent positive was 15%
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
