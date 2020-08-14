Coastal Carolina to play at Kansas on Sept. 12

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University announced Friday its football team will match up hit the road to take on Kansas next month.
The two teams will square off on Sept. 12 in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jawhawks were originally scheduled to visit Brooks Stadium on Sept. 26, which would have marked the first time CCU hosted a Power Five opponent.
Coastal instead agreed to host a game against Kansas on Sept. 11, 2021, according to a press release.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kansas athletic administration in working with us to keep our series intact,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue. “We look forward to this year’s contest.”
The decision comes as the Big 12 Conference allowed schools to play one non-conference home game this season, with the rest of the season being matchups within the league.
The Chants defeated Kansas last season, the program’s first-ever win over a Power Five opponent.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.