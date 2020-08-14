Coastal Carolina football completes first full week of fall camp

“Sun Belt tells us they’re playing, let’s trust it right now and try to get ready for a season, which we’re nowhere close to,” Chadwell admitted. “I’ll tell you right now, it would almost be impossible for us to be ready for a September 5th game right now just based on the summer conditioning and where we’re at. I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, depends on how big the check is I guess. That would be a challenge for us to try to play a game the 5th just with all the different things you’ve had to go through with the quarantine and isolation and all those things, it’d be hard to try to play the 5th. The 12th I think we’ll be ready for but the 5th would be a stretch right now if we end happening to play the 5th.”