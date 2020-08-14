Coastal Carolina football completes first full week of fall camp

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been a crazy week all across college football, but the Sun Belt Conference is still going strong and Coastal Carolina football has wrapped up its first full week of fall camp.
The Chants hit the turf Friday morning with some of the best mullets in college football on display and head coach Jamey Chadwell even showing off the guns. There was plenty of competition on both sides of the ball as the team tries to maintain some normalcy while watching so much unfold in the world around them.
Junior defensive end Jeffrey Gunter says the team is fully committed to playing games in the fall and the guys are doing everything they can to ensure that happens.
”100%. We’re taking the correct precautions, keeping social distancing, and limiting how much we go out and be around other people,” said CCU junior defensive end Jeffrey Gunter. “We’re 100% committed to the season and we want to do everything we can to not only start but finish the season. It’s more so collective. I think everybody has a strong understanding that if we have one slip up it could possibly ruin the whole season. Everybody is really taking it serious and being as disciplined as they can.”
Of course, huge news came down Thursday as the NCAA canceled all fall Division I Championships. That move however won’t affect football at the FBS level as the NCAA doesn’t govern FBS bowls and the College Football Playoff.
Currently on Coastal’s schedule are their eight Sun Belt games, but the opportunity is still on the table for the Chants to add non-conference opponents. It’s being reported that CCU will make another trip to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks, a matchup Chadwell feels his team will need a little bit more time to prepare for.
“Sun Belt tells us they’re playing, let’s trust it right now and try to get ready for a season, which we’re nowhere close to,” Chadwell admitted. “I’ll tell you right now, it would almost be impossible for us to be ready for a September 5th game right now just based on the summer conditioning and where we’re at. I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, depends on how big the check is I guess. That would be a challenge for us to try to play a game the 5th just with all the different things you’ve had to go through with the quarantine and isolation and all those things, it’d be hard to try to play the 5th. The 12th I think we’ll be ready for but the 5th would be a stretch right now if we end happening to play the 5th.”
CCU officials tell WMBF News they are currently in negotiations to finalize that game with Kansas for Sept. 12.
