City of Florence names new fire chief

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Shannon Tanner has been named the new chief of the Florence Fire Department, the city announced Friday morning.
Tanner assumes the role on Saturday, Aug. 15, a press release stated.
Officials said Tanner’s selection follows the June appointment of Randall Osterman as city manager.
“Tanner recently celebrated 23 years with the City of Florence Fire Department and over 35 years in fire service. He joined the department as a firefighter in 1997 and has risen through the ranks as Firefighter/Driver, Captain, Battalion Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, and most recently Interim Fire Chief. Tanner earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia Southern University and serves on numerous state and local fire service boards and commissions,” the release stated.
Tanner is also an adjunct instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and teaches all levels of classes, in addition to specialty classes, officials said.
“I am honored and humbled to work with such an outstanding group of men and women who make up our organization. It is my goal to continue providing the highest level of fire and emergency services to our citizens while preparing and planning for the future,” Tanner said.
