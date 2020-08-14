Annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art postponed until 2021

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The 30th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art has been postponed until October 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“While this was a very difficult decision to make, we are absolutely certain that this is the right choice. The PIFMA Board of Directors has been monitoring this rapidly developing and changing situation since its onset in March. Although agency guidance has varied on state, local, national and regional levels, there is now a consensus among public health officials and they unanimously agree the only socially responsible action was to postpone the events,” a press release stated.
Performances that were originally scheduled for this year’s event, which was set for October, will move to October 2021. Officials said additional performers will be announced soon.
Tickets purchased for this year’s festival will be transferred to the 2021 event.
“Seat selection will remain the same, and no additional steps will need to be taken for 2021. The only change will be the date of the performances. All ticket holders will be notified via email of the date changes in the coming weeks,” the release stated.
