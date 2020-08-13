Three Horry County zip codes among top 10 for most COVID-19 cases in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Updated zip code data shows that three of the top 10 areas across South Carolina for COVID-19 cases are in Horry County.
According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of Aug. 11, there are 1,285 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the 29588 zip code, which is in the Myrtle Beach area, since the start of the pandemic. That is the fifth-highest zip code for positive coronavirus cases in the state.
On July 13, there were 905 confirmed cases in the 29588 zip code, representing a 42% increase.
Coming in at No. 8 is another Myrtle Beach area zip code, 29579. There are currently 1,196 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 34% increase from July 13′s 892, according to DHEC data.
A Conway area zip code – 29526 – had 1,114 cases as of Aug. 11, a 48% increase from 752 on July 13. That is the ninth highest in the state.
Statewide, there have been 102,143 COVID-19 cases in S.C. since the start of the pandemic. Approximately 2,057 people in S.C. have died as a result of the virus.
For more information on DHEC’s zip code data, click here.
