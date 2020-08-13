Pee Dee business owner faces charges for failing to pay over $37,000 in taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington business owner was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he failed to pay thousands of dollars in taxes.
The S.C. Department of Revenue said 56-year-old Joseph Atkinson Jr. was responsible for making Withholding Tax payments for his business, Carolina Contractors.
Investigators discovered that between tax years 2014 and 2018, Atkinson failed to pay $37,398 in state Income Taxes withheld from employee’s pay by the due dates.
They said Atkinson issued W-2 forms to employees showing that the taxes were withheld.
He is charged with five counts of failing to collect, account for or pay Withholding Tax over five years.
If he’s convicted, Atkinson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count.
He is currently being held that the Darlington County Detention Center.
