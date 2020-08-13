New signs in place designating part of Yaupon Drive as Sand Dunes Drive

Signs designating Sand Dunes Drive in Myrtle Beach have been installed. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | August 13, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 10:24 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach crews have installed new street signs that designates Sand Dunes Drive, where it changes from Yaupon Drive at 19th Avenue South, city leaders announced Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved the name change of the last 10 blocks on the south end of Yaupon Drive.

WMBF News’ partners MyHorryNews said it was an effort by the community to rebrand the street from 19th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South after eight years of work to reduce crime and form an active South Beach Neighborhood Watch.

“They wanted a separate identity for the mostly-residential section of the street, and Sand Dunes Drive is the result,” a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page stated.

