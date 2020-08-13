Man charged with attempted murder in connection to shooting in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a shooting last weekend in the Loris area.
Officers were called to Redenbo Drive early Saturday morning for a shooting call, according to a report from Horry County police.
A security company told authorities they heard a verbal altercation on the street followed by gunfire.
A witness reported they saw the victim leaning over the back of a Honda with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the witness said the victim left the scene in the vehicle a short time later.
Police also spoke to a second witness on Cedar Branch Road, toward the end of Redenbo Drive. The witness reported her vehicle and swimming pool were hit by gunfire.
Authorities later located the Honda, but the report redacts where specifically the car was found.
The victim was transferred to a medical facility for treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.
Juleian Brown, 20, was identified as the suspect and was arrested.
Online records show Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday evening and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set on Brown’s charges.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.