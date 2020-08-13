‘It’s very devastating:’ Event cancellations impacting numerous vendors along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The list of 2020 events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 threat is continuing to grow, and it’s hitting the pockets of some vendors.
In the last 36-hours, the Carolina Country Music Fest and the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival have canceled their events over the pandemic. For vendors setting up at those events, it can be an added layer of financial pain during these hard times.
The organizer for the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival, Mickey James, says this would have been the festival’s fifth year. He sympathizes with vendors whom were counting on making some extra money at his event, as the opportunities for higher profits right now are a bit slimmer.
“Some people look forward to this event,” James said. “It’s very devastating to them and ourselves as well. It’s stressful on the vendors and financially it hits a toll on everybody.”
Monique Collins is the owner of “Six in a Ness” food truck business in Myrtle Beach. She was a vendor at last year’s Jazz Festival. She says participating in the festival was a huge success for her company because they made about $5,000 during the event.
Collins added not having these types of festivities during this time when more businesses need to make money could come at big cost and loss to vendors in the short term.
“If our business keeps going like this, we’re probably going to have to close,” Collins said. “I’m hoping that won’t happen. You have people that don’t want people to gather but they’re not [taking into account] people that have food trucks and even vendors who set up and don’t have food trucks, that’s how they pay bills and make money. We can’t do that now.”
Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market in Myrtle Beach has been participating in numerous festivals for years and had equipment ready for several cancelled events, including the Blue Crab Festival, CCMF and the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival.
The owner, Ted Hammerman, says because they’re working in unprecedented times, the company will be focused on finding creative ways to keep the business moving forward, regardless of any cancellation.
“In order for [our business] to stay alive, we’ve [started doing] all kinds of things,” Hammerman said. “Like sign up for Uber, Door Dash, drop off caterings, it’s a totally different ball game.”
In North Myrtle Beach, the chamber says organizers had to cancel the 17th annual Irish Italian International Festival and the Society of Stranders music and dance event.
North Myrtle Beach Chamber and CVB President Cheryl Y. Kilday says depending on when an organizer cancels an event, it could help or hurt vendors.
“The situations we’re seeing currently, [are] how far [out] we’re cancelling events,” Kilday said. “And if vendors are able to delay ordering things so they don’t have [to come] out of pocket [with] expenses before the cancellations are made. So the cancellation is probably the most first and evident impact.”
She says the Chamber is encouraging people to show support for local businesses and keep them up and running during these uncertain times.
