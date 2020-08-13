Horry, Georgetown counties see low census self-response rates with quickly approaching deadline

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - With the 2020 Census deadline approaching, both Horry and Georgetown counties have received less than a 50% self-response rate so far.
A representative for Georgetown County said they’ll lose $3,000-$4,000 of federal funding for each person that doesn’t respond.
The 2010 census determined Georgetown County had more than 60,000 people, so half of those not responding would be around $100 million lost over the next decade.
That funding goes for roads, bridges, fire departments, emergency relief and senior services.
It also affects political districts. For example, South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District currently represented by Tom Rice was created after the 2010 census.
The county has been encouraging people to complete the census online because census takers haven’t been going door-to-door during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They started going door-to-door this week, and the county is hoping they get great results in the next six weeks before the deadline at the end of September.
“There really is just so much that this is directly linked to,” said Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach. “A lot of people don’t understand that. They think it’s just a count their ancestors will look at 100 years from now. This is linked to things that are happening right now, and it has a vital impact on our community.”
Broach said the census count can even impact whether or not businesses decide to come to the county.
