Hope Health breaks ground on new location in west Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Hope Health staff, city leaders and state representatives came out on Thursday to see the health center break ground on its new office in west Florence.
Hope Health served nearly 50,000 patients last year and it experienced a 29% growth in patients over the last four years.
Hope Health CEO Carl Humphries said the most important role of a community health center is to provide access to care, and he believes the new location will allow them to extend their reach throughout Florence.
“By bringing some of the providers out here that already have established caseloads, we’re creating space in our Irby Street site to add patients there as well, so we’ll create access in west Florence and the north Florence side of town,” said Humphries.
Between McLeod, MUSC Health Florence and Hope Health, healthcare is a driving force behind the Florence economy and this new development will give Hope Health the ability to create more jobs.
“We’ll be looking in the neighborhood of adding 20 to 25 new jobs by building this site, and some of those employees that are coming over who are already employees of hope health will be making room to hire additional employees at our Irby Street site,” said Humphries.
For many years, Humphries wanted to see a Hope Health facility in west Florence, and he’s looking forward to serving residents in the area.
“Drove by this site nearly 3000 or 4000 times and I always thought it would be neat to have a Hope Health facility on this side of town, and we haven’t had a presence in West Florence up until now, so it’s exciting to me to see this come to fruition and the development of it,” said Humphries.
South Carolina District 63 Representative Jay Jordan complimented Hope Health’s efforts to expand its coverage throughout the area.
“Especially in this part of South Carolina, we have to do our part to make sure healthcare is available and moving forward and it’s amazing to me the success Hope Health has had in being a major contributor in that component of making our community a better place,” said Jordan.
The west Florence office is expected to be complete by late summer 2021.
