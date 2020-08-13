Funeral, community gathering to be held for 5-year-old N.C. boy shot, killed while playing outside

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - A funeral will be held Thursday for Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year old shot to death in Wilson on Sunday evening.
Cannon’s life will be celebrated at a Wilson funeral home Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, N.C. On Friday, the community will gather for a candlelight vigil at the Wilson courthouse.
Darrius Sessoms, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death and was arrested Monday after the shooting on Archers Road.
During a brief court hearing Tuesday morning, he said he planned to hire his own lawyer and rejected an attempt to have a judge appoint an attorney for him.
Family members said Cannon was playing outside his father's house around 5 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the head. The boy's two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot, according to Cannon's mother.
Cannon was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.
