Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

In this June 29, 2020 file photo North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaks to members of the media during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., vetoed a string of bills on Thursday, July 2, 2020 passed in the Republican-controlled legislature to reopen businesses and help reignite parts of the economy most hurt by the coronavirus. Forest, who is running against Cooper in the November gubernatorial election, sued the governor earlier this week for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)