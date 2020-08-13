Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

In this June 29, 2020 file photo North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaks to members of the media during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., vetoed a string of bills on Thursday, July 2, 2020 passed in the Republican-controlled legislature to reopen businesses and help reignite parts of the economy most hurt by the coronavirus. Forest, who is running against Cooper in the November gubernatorial election, sued the governor earlier this week for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
By BRYAN ANDERSON | AP | August 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 3:51 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has ended his lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Republican had argued Cooper unlawfully issued executive orders limiting mass gatherings and business operations during the coronavirus pandemic without the necessary approval from the Council of State.

The two are competing in this year’s gubernatorial election.

The 10-member council includes both of them, Attorney General Josh Stein and other statewide elected officials.

A court ruled in Cooper’s favor on Tuesday by saying the governor had sufficient emergency authority to act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

