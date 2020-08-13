Florence shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Florence that left one person injured.
Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the area of Mimosa Drive and Cherokee Road, according to a press release from Florence police.
While en route, authorities were advised of a collision at Cashua Drive and Evans Street, and found the driver of one of the vehicles was shot, police said.
According to the release, the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incidents are believed to be related and are currently under investigation.
If you have any information, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
