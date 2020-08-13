Florence 1 Schools reopens registration for virtual school program

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence 1 Schools is giving parents another opportunity for parents to enroll their students in the district’s virtual program.
This is the second choice for parents if they don’t want their children in the district’s hybrid instruction which is a combination of traditional learning and eLearning.
Parents can start enrolling their children in the F1S Virtual Academy starting Thursday and the deadline is noon Monday, Aug. 17.
CLICK HERE in order to begin the registration process.
For more information, you can call 843-669-4141.
