FIRST ALERT: Storm chances continue into the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the same story, just a different day. Afternoon showers and storms continue again today with highs in the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. As you are stepping out the door, you’ll notice a warm but comfortable start. It’s still muggy but it’s tolerable and will remain that way through the weekend.
Our best chance of rain doesn’t arrive until the middle of the afternoon when scattered storms are expected to form from the peak heating of the day. Once again, today will not be a washout but I do like the chances for showers and storms in Horry County. Look for them to be at their highest so far this week.
Highs will continue to reach the mid-upper 80s for the weekend with this rinse and repeat pattern. Once again, don’t cancel any weekend plans! We will hold onto those shower and storm chances for the weekend before slowly seeing the rain chances decrease on Sunday and into next week.
