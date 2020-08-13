FIRST ALERT: Rain chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storm chances will continue through the forecast as we head into the weekend. Rain chances will continue to taper off as we head into the late evening hours across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We’ll wrap up the work week with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms for our Friday. That 40% chance will continue into Saturday as well, with hit or miss showers and storms taking place into the afternoon.