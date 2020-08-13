Educational barriers heightened for special needs students during COVID-19 pandemic

“I feel like the educators have spent a lot of time calling and saying, “Can I do anything?” and documenting it,” she said. “And if you add up all the minutes that they have probably spent combined because we have a very large team of people, and if you took all of the time that they’ve spent, and spent it actually working towards what can we do? Let’s get out of the box. We’ve always had to get out of the box with him - we’ve always had to be creative, and we found ways. But there’s so much time being spent on ways that I don’t feel are productive at all.”