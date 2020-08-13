Deputies: Argument over dog leads to deadly shooting in Robeson County, man charged

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A dispute over a dog led to a fatal shooting in Robeson County, deputies said.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Pembroke Police Department in reference to a shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Highway 710 North, a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states.
Deputies said the victim, identified as 41-year-old Mark Lowery, was taken to the police department in a private vehicle and died from his injuries.
Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, homicide investigators arrested Christopher John Brayboy, 26, following a traffic stop on St. Anna Road in Pembroke, the release stated.
Deputies said the fatal shooting resulted from an argument over a dog.
Brayboy was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of a scheduled I controlled substance.
Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge. He was given a $60,000 secured bond for the firearm and drug offenses.
“Yet another senseless Murder in Robeson County. Investigators worked on this investigation all night and throughout the day to bring forth these charges. Leaving no stone unturned, the investigators worked diligently until a suspect was identified and captured,” Robeson County Sheriff Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.