Crews called to five-car collision in the Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a five-car crash Thursday afternoon off of Dick Pond Road, in the area near Surfside Beach.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Commons Drive.
Minor injuries were reported and treated on the scene, first responders said. No one was taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
