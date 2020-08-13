COVID-19 cases surpass 103,000 in S.C., 35 additional deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 907 new cases of COVID-19, and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 103,051 and those who have died to 2,089, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 37 new cases registered and five additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 5,762 and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,267 inpatient hospital beds, 8,449 are currently in use for an 82.29% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,116 of the state’s 1,465 ICU beds are presently occupied for a 76.18% utilization rate, while 33% of the state’s 1,566 ventilators are being used.
As of Thursday, 1,322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of that number, 323 are in ICU and 201 are ventilated, DHEC data shows.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
