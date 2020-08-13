Couple cited after refusing to wear masks at Surfside Beach restaurant

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were cited for violating Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order requiring face masks inside all South Carolina restaurants.
Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hoffman said the couple was cited Sunday at Famous Hamburger Joe’s.
The couple was waiting to be seated when they refused to comply with requests by employees to wear masks, according to Hoffman.
A manager at the restaurant called Surfside Beach police, but when officers spoke with the couple they continued to refuse to wear masks. Both were given a $100 citation for violating the executive order, Hoffman said.
Tony Cherney, owner of Famous Hamburger Joe’s, said the restaurant manager decided to call police because of the scene it was causing in the dining room.
“Police were called because of the disruptive scene, not because they weren’t wearing masks,” Cherney said. “They were making a huge scene in the restaurant where safety was a concern.”
Cherney explained his employees will provide masks to people if they don’t have one; however he said this couple was adamant about not wearing one.
If someone else called police to complain the restaurant wasn’t following the mask order, the business could have been cited, explained Cherney.
“The police chief made it very clear you jeopardize your liquor license if you don’t tell patrons they need to wear masks,” Cherney said. “There are a lot of paychecks at risk when places get shutdown.”
This is the first time the Surfside Beach Police Department needed to issue citations for mask violations.
“The police department was proactive to try to prevent this. We sent officers to every restaurant or bar in town with a copy of the executive order,” Hoffman explained.
In order to help businesses comply with the order, officers with SBPD provided businesses with a cheat sheet breaking down the laws.
“We were appreciative that we had that kind of community relationship with a business that they called us for help,” explained Hoffman.
