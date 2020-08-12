Updated visitor restrictions for Conway Medical Center go into effect Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center will start allowing one visitor for each non-COVID-19 patient hospitalized overnight, hospital staff announced Wednesday.
The updated visitor restrictions will begin on Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a press release. In addition, each outpatient surgical and endoscopy patient will be allowed one visitor as well.
Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
CMC staff continue to screen all patients and visitors prior to entering the hospital. That screening includes questions about symptoms and possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, as well as taking temperature for fever, the release stated.
The main lobby entrance to the hospital is closed. Visitors must enter the facility through the patient services entrance at the rear of the hospital building.
“While we are easing our visitor restrictions in light of fewer COVID-19 cases in our area and are cautiously optimistic that the fewer cases will be an ongoing trend, we do want to remind everyone this is not the time to ease off on taking precautions. Please, wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “CMC recognizes the impact visitor restrictions have on our patients and families, and we hope the case numbers continue to drop so we can continue to allow visitors in the hospital.”
Anyone with flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or chills, are asked to not visit patients in the hospital.
