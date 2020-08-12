Town councilman resigns after post of Hillary Clinton in blackface angers African American community

The Town of Moncks Corner is committed to inclusion representative of all of Moncks Corner’s citizens. We have worked hard over the past several years to build bridges and increase understanding. Our efforts include racial bias training for all Town employees, community outreach events in the neighborhoods that we serve, regular meetings with local community leaders, and proactive recruitment of minority employees. The Facebook post by Councilmember Sweatman is not representative of our values or reflective of these efforts. Recognizing this, he has issued a self-explanatory statement today confirming his resignation from Town Council.