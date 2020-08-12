Suspect in two separate Myrtle Beach stabbings arrested in TN

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to two separate stabbings in Myrtle Beach was taken into custody this week in Tennessee.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said 45-year-old Timothy Lee Player was arrested due to the efforts of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee and the department’s federal law enforcement partners.
Vest added efforts are underway to have Player extradited to South Carolina to face charges.
Officers said the first stabbing happened on June 23 along Chester Street, where the victim told police they got into an altercation with Player. The victim suffered a cut to the hand during the altercation, according to the police report.
In the second incident, police were called on July 9 to a hotel in the 300 block of 7th Avenue North where they found a victim lying face down on the floor and suffering from a stab wound.
A witness told police that he was in the hotel room with Player and the victim and stepped outside to talk to his wife.
The witness said he started hearing arguing coming from the room. When he went inside, he saw the victim and Player fighting, according to the police report.
According to the witness, he went to get help and when he came back to the room the victim was bleeding.
Myrtle Beach police said Player is facing counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.