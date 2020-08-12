Pender County deputies seek human trafficking suspect

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a second suspect wanted in connection with a human trafficking and prostitution-related investigation.
Demond Ca’Quan Conyers has been issued arrest warrants for one count each of human trafficking, advancing prostitution, profiting from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.
Conyers is known to frequent Castle Street in Wilmington, and the Leland area, deputies say.
Conyers is the second suspect identified by the sheriff’s office following a human trafficking investigation that began in June. Dwayne Poole Jackson, 19, was taken into custody by law enforcement after he was found hiding in the attic of a Wilmington home last month. He remains in jail under a $1 million bond.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding Conyers’ whereabouts to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1515.
