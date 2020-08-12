Myrtle Beach reminding residents about new rules banning overflowing trash cans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials are reminding residents that trash overflowing out of bins is no longer allowed.
“The unsightly mess pictured here is what our new solid waste rules are designed to prevent,” a post on the city’s Facebook page read Wednesday, accompanied by a picture of seven trash cans that all had garbage overflowing from the openings.
Updates to the solid waste ordinance, which went into effect on Aug. 1, state customers must contain all of their household trash inside of their trash can.
“No bags on top of, or next to, the city-issued roll cart will be accepted,” city officials posted on social media. “No personal garbage cans/containers are allowed.”
Those who have more trash than will fit in their current container are required to get an additional city-issued trash can, according to the new solid waste rules.
Questions can be directed to the city’s solid waste office at (843) 918-2160.
