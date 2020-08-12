McMaster announces 70 S.C. school districts to receive $10 million in PPE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is making sure schools have the proper equipment to make sure students and teachers are safe when they head back to class.
The governor announced on Wednesday that South Carolina will purchase and distribute $10 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to 70 school districts.
“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” McMaster said. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”
Seventy of South Carolina’s 81 districts requested PPE funding. One of the schools receiving PPE is Johnsonville Middle School. McMaster will be there on Friday to deliver the supplies to the school.
The state will distribute the following PPE and supplies to school districts:
- 248,000 Adult and student masks
- 600,000 Cloth masks
- 80,000 KN95 masks
- 150,000 Face shields
- 46,000 Gloves
- 237,000 Gowns for nurses
- 12,000 Cases of disinfecting wipes
- 11,000 Gallons of hand sanitizer
The $10 million being used is part of the $155 million that the General Assembly allocated for the state COVID-19 relief fund. The General Assembly authorized the governor to direct funds at his discretion to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.