Local PGA Junior League team prepping for major tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local PGA Junior League golf team has enjoyed its fair share of success in recent years.
The Dunes Club Junior Gator Golf Academy in Myrtle Beach has won 22 straight matches and three Myrtle Beach league championships. The team is also home to Carolina Golf Associate’s top golfer in the Class of 2025 in Madison Messmer.
The Gators say they’ve enjoyed the winning as it’s brought them closer together as a team.
“It’s been fun. It’s been a good ride with Coach Ryan leading us through and teaching all of us for the better,” said junior golfer Carter Long.
“It means a lot because we’ve worked hard together,” junior golfer Madison Messmer said. “We’ve played against really good teams competing. It’s good to go to Pinehurst.
”To watch some of these kids like Carter, Owen, and Madison grow through this program over the years is great,” said Dunes Club Junior Gator Golf coach Ryan Wolf. “It’s been fulfilling to see them actually become golfers now and be competitive. The success hasn’t always been here but it’s been sweet the years it has been.”
This week the Gators will have the chance to bring home another title in Pinehurst, N.C. The team will compete for the Carolinas Section PGA Junior League Championship beginning on Thursday. The chance to extend their win streak has them hungry.
“We want to win because it’s a good group and good team that we’re competing against,” added Messmer. “We want to try to win.”
“The most important thing that we want to do is represent the Dunes Club as best we can,” said Wolf. “The support we’ve gotten through the membership and the staff here has been second to none. Making sure that we support them and give them a good name is the biggest thing for us. Obviously coming home with a win would be the biggest.”
