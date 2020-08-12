Horry County police seek suspect wanted on child sex charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department wants the community to be on the lookout for a man accused of a child sex crime.
They said 34-year-old Samuel Limon is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
His last known address was on Sunset Lake Lane outside of Myrtle Beach.
He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.