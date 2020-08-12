Horry County council to hold special meeting Wednesday to discuss ongoing hospitality fee case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council is holding a special-called meeting Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issue of hospitality fees.
The agenda says county council will meet at 2 p.m. in executive session to talk about "legal advice relating to the pending 'Hospitality Fee' litigation and recent settlement discussions."
The city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March of last year, accusing Horry County of illegally collecting hospitality tax money.
The center of the issue was a resolution passed in 1996 allowing Horry County to collect the 1.5 percent tax.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.