Horry County council to hold special meeting Wednesday to discuss ongoing hospitality fee case
The Horry County Government and Justice Center (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | August 12, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 9:05 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council is holding a special-called meeting Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issue of hospitality fees.

The agenda says county council will meet at 2 p.m. in executive session to talk about "legal advice relating to the pending 'Hospitality Fee' litigation and recent settlement discussions."

The city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March of last year, accusing Horry County of illegally collecting hospitality tax money.

The center of the issue was a resolution passed in 1996 allowing Horry County to collect the 1.5 percent tax.

