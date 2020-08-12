FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms continue this week

Those rain chances will continue to stick at 40% through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will remain pretty normal for this time of year with the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. The heat index will range from the mid-upper 90s the next couple of days with afternoon showers and storms still in the forecast. It’s important to note, you will not see rain every single day this week. That will continue to be the case for those weekend plans.