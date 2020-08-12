FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms continue this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon showers and storms will lead to locally heavy downpours throughout the rest of the week. Add in the humidity and it’s a typical week of August weather here in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s again today with the heat index reaching the upper 90s at times this afternoon. Compared to previous weeks this summer, this forecast is doable and not the worst we have seen by any means.
Look for a few showers and storms across the beaches before lunchtime this morning. As we head into the afternoon, that threat quickly shifts to the northwest where the best rain chances will occur in the Pee Dee. If you have plans today, don’t cancel them but just be prepared in case you have to move plans indoors briefly.
Those rain chances will continue to stick at 40% through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will remain pretty normal for this time of year with the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. The heat index will range from the mid-upper 90s the next couple of days with afternoon showers and storms still in the forecast. It’s important to note, you will not see rain every single day this week. That will continue to be the case for those weekend plans.
