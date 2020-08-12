FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms at times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pop up storms and high humidity will continue at times through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Tonight will see a shower or storm possible in some areas with the best chances near the beaches. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 70s by Thursday morning.
With high humidity in place, hit or miss storms will develop at times especially through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances Thursday are 40%. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s at the beach and into the upper 80s inland.
The forecast for Friday through the weekend remains similar with pop up storms at times. Rain chances remain at 40% through the weekend although there will be plenty of sunshine and rain-free times between the storms. Temperatures will hold steady each day with afternoon readings in the middle to upper 80s.
