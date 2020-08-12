FIRST ALERT: Latest update on Tropical Depression 11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 11 continues to move through the central Atlantic and is still forecast to briefly become Tropical Storm Josephine.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 45.7 West.
The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A turn toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is expected tonight, with this motion continuing through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight.
The depression will be in an environment of light to moderate wind shear through the next 48 hours or so and the intensity forecast again calls for a peak intensity of 60 mph during this time. By Friday, the storm is expected to encounter moderate to strong wind shear. This should cause at least steady weakening, and several of the forecast models continue to forecast the system to completely fall apart by the weekend.
