FDTC to offer four different learning options for fall semester

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence-Darlington Technical College is offering students four different modes of instruction for the fall semester, which is set to begin on Aug. 24.
These learning options include:
- Virtual classes, completed 100% online
- Synchronous online
- Face-to-face
- Hybrid courses
“Many courses in the fall will be 100% Online. If a course is 100% Online, students will log into an electronic device twice a week on their own time so they will not miss any assignments. Attendance will be based on completion of assignments, so logging in weekly will be very important. Students will not be required to come to campus for a 100% Online course,” a press release from FDTC stated.
Officials said for synchronous online classes, students will need to log into the course weekly on an electronic device at the same day and time for a live virtual lecture. All assignments will be online. If a student does not attend the virtual lecture, they will be marked absent.
Students will not be required to come to campus for a synchronous online course.
According to the release, face-to-face courses will meet on campus weekly at a regular date and time. Students, faculty and staff will practice CDC safety guidelines while on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If a student is unable to physically come to class on the day and time a Face-to-Face course is offered, they will be able to attend the class by logging into a video conference lecture (virtually) from an electronic device; but they will have to log in at the day and time the class is being offered to be marked present,” the release stated.
Hybrid courses at FDTC will be a combination of face-to-face and online learning.
“If a student is taking a Technical or Health Science course that is labeled Hybrid, they will have to come to campus for their clinical or lab sessions. If a Hybrid course is not a Technical or Health Science course, students will be able to log into the course to attend the Face-to-Face part of the class on their electronic device (virtually), but they will have to log in at the day and time the course is offered to be marked present,” the release stated.
FDTC will host its second open arena registration for the summer on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.
