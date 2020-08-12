Deputies: K-9 dies after ‘ambush’ shooting in Anderson; suspect also dead

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man and a sheriff’s office K9 were killed and a woman was injured following a shooting involving deputies Tuesday night in Anderson, according to Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said it began about 10:30 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard when deputies tried to stop a car for reckless driving, and the suspects drove away.
McBride said the chase was too dangerous and was called off. The suspects later crashed into the back of a taxi in the city of Anderson and ran away, according to McBride.
Deputies brought a K9 to track down the suspects and were ambushed in the Lowe's parking lot on Clemson Boulevard, McBride said.
He said deputies were coming up a hill when they were ambushed.
"This could have been a lot worse. So, my heart is pounding right now," McBride said. "I can't find the words. I know it's just the scariest moments for these guys. Our law enforcement officers really have a dangerous job and put themselves in harm's way and had no idea as they were coming up the ridge that they were going to be fired upon multiple times."
Deputies returned fire and a man was killed, according to McBride.
The coroner identified the victim as Bryant Keith Hamilton, 21, of Greer. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The other suspect, a woman, was also shot and flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, McBride said.
No deputies were injured, McBride said.
K9 Roscoe was shot and taken to a veterinary hospital. He died Wednesday morning.
