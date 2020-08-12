Community activists want county employee fired for displaying noose

An employee of the Parks and Recreation Department was suspended without pay from July 16-29 and placed on probation for 6 months for “violation of Georgetown County’s anti-harassment policies regarding acts of misconduct including threats and lack of good judgment. He is also required to attend diversity/sensitivity training. This action is following an investigation that started July 14 after the county was alerted that a noose was hanging from the employee’s assigned work vehicle. The county was made aware of the issue late in the evening on July 14 via a call from a member of the public. An investigation began that night. The employee was suspended the following day while further investigation took place, and placed on leave without pay beginning July 16.