CCU continues fall camp as Sun Belt intends on playing fall football

“It is hard because this is the most unique fall camp ever,” added Chadwell. “Now you hear these rumors and those guys you’re asking them to practice and give all they can and in the back of their mind they’re thinking ‘Hey are we still even playing?” It’s been challenging but I try to talk to them about understanding why people make decisions and what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do that. But, they’re still young kids they get frustrated and as coaches we get frustrated. Normally you know who your opponents are but I have no clue who we’re playing or when we’re playing and where. That’s been a challenging piece because of that unknown. This is when, as a coach, these guys need leaders and they need people to try to see the why behind it but it’s also awesome to see them want to stand up and speak and voice their opinion which has been awesome for those guys to see and I was proud of the way they’ve handled that.”