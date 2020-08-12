Boat operator charged after crashing into tree along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have filed charges against a boat operator following a crash along the Intracoastal Waterway.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 3300 Waccamaw Boulevard.
“Officers determined the driver of the boat lost control of the vessel and hit a tree,” said Kaley Lawrimore, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Lawrimore added the boat operator was charged with negligent operation.
Two people were on the boat at the time of the crash.
According to authorities, one was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, while the other signed a medical waiver and was not transported.
