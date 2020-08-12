Authorities arrest 6 men during drug bust in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested several men Tuesday afternoon after a drug bust at a home in Lamar.
Drug Enforcement Unit Investigators and the Special Incident Response Team with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Bay Branch Road.
“Investigators located cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, a loaded 9mm handgun, marijuana, several weight scales and over $2,000 in cash while at the residence,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Investigators arrested Christopher Ervin, Anthony McFadden, Diedric McCullough, Jermaine Blathers, Elray Swinton and Cornelius Freeman.
“This is an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and more arrests are expected,” Chavis said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lamar Police Department and the Hartsville Police Department assisted with the arrests.
