Authorities arrest man accused of shooting 3 people in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon police chief announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting three people on Friday.
Chief David Lane said his officers arrested Rakeem Maurice Davis on Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division.
Lane said three people were shot Friday afternoon at East Dargan Street and Highway 57. The conditions of those shot have not been released.
Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.
Davis is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center.
