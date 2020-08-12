Applications now open for free, reduced lunch from Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County parents can now enroll their students for free or reduced lunch ahead of the upcoming school year.
The meals will be available for all students, including those who register for the virtual program, officials said.
Families are required to fill out a new application each school year.
However, students that were on free or reduced meals last school year are granted a carry-over period by the USDA to remain on the prior year's meal status until the new application is submitted.
That prior year status will expire on Oct 19.
