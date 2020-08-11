Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100K sold in North Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 has been sold in North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Officials said the ticket was purchased at the Circle K #2720422 at 511 Highway 17 South.
The winner matched all five numbers drawn on Monday. If the player had “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the top prize would have multiplied to $300,000, officials said.
The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for Monday’s drawing were: 5 - 8 - 19 - 20 – 22 - Power-Up: 3
The lucky winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
