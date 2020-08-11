Tropical Depression Eleven forms, expected to become Josephine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Eleven has formed deep in the Atlantic, around 2,800 miles to the southeast of Myrtle Beach.
This system is expected to slowly strengthen over the next 48 hours as it continues off to the northwest. We expect the system to intensify to Tropical Storm Josephine through mid-week, making it the earliest “J” storm on record.
The forecast track keeps the storm moving northwest through the end of the week. As it begins to move closer to the Caribbean, wind shear and dry air will begin to interact with the storm. This will likely induce weakening with many models dissipating the storm over the weekend.
If the storm is able to survive past the weekend, long-range models show a likely track well off-shore of the Carolinas, posing no direct threat to the East Coast.
