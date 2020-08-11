Troopers investigate after car hits building in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a car slammed into a building in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Pavilion Drive.
A picture from HCFR shows a car up on the sidewalk and appears to have hit one of the columns at a shopping plaza. It’s not clear at this time what caused the car to collide with the building.
Horry County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt in the crash.
