Surfside Beach Town Council restarts search for company to rebuild pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is back on for a company that will rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier that was severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The renewed search comes after infighting between councilmembers over the original company that was picked to reconstruct the pier.
The mayor and two councilmembers filed a lawsuit against fellow councilmembers because they claimed the vote in July to award the bid to Orion/FBi was illegal. During a special meeting last Monday, councilmembers voted to rescind the bid.
But now the clock is ticking for the town council to find and approve of a new company.
“Again, with any of this, as all of you know, timing is of the essence,” said Town Administrator Dennis Pieper.
Mayor Bob Hellyer made a motion that would allow a new bid to be put up for 30 days, which means the selection of a firm for the reconstruction project wouldn’t take place until after the Labor Day holiday.
But the motion failed 4-3 with some saying that it’s time to get this project up and running sooner rather than later.
“We’ve been dancing without music for four years. Let’s stop it and get this project done. There’s no reason to wait 30 days,” said councilman Bruce Dietrich.
The council then considered another motion to allow a bid to be put up for 10 days and that motion passed 4-3. The bid process will start on Thursday.
But the town council is still facing a time dilemma during the bid selection process.
During the meeting, town leaders estimated the pier reconstruction would cost about $15 million and a big chunk of that funding is through a FEMA grant. But the construction on the project must start by Oct. 15 or the town will not receive the funding.
Hellyer said during the town council meeting that they have applied for an 18-month grant extension with FEMA, and now they are waiting for a response. FEMA has not said when a decision will be made if the extension is granted.
