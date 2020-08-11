Some Grand Strand hospitals see decrease in positive COVID-19 patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time in about a month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Monday fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus statewide.
While SCDHEC reported 718 new cases in the latest daily update, doctors are still expressing concerns.
Overall, hospitals say they agree with SCDHEC’s report because they’re seeing a recent decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the hardships hospitals face during the pandemic have changed.
As of Monday, at least 1,000 people are in a South Carolina hospital, either after testing positive or while they await test results.
Staff at McLeod Regional Medical Health Center say over the last two-week period, they’ve seen a downward trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases, giving more encouragement to the medical team during these trying times.
Dr. Jeremy Robertson, chief medical officer for McLeod, says despite the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, the hospitals still feel the weight of the pandemic because a large amount of people are still hospitalized.
“It’s still a pretty heavy burden,” Robertson said. “DHEC is reporting that across the Florence County region, there’s still high utilization of beds at about 90 percent.”
Staff at Conway Medical Center added they support SCDHEC’s report because it’s a reflection of what they’ve been seeing since the beginning of August, including a downward change in the bed occupancy rates.
Dr. Paul Richardson, CMC chief medical officer, says last month the hospital was near max capacity, and the amount of patients testing positive for COVID-19 was a bit over 20%.
“As of August 1, we are down about 10 percent and even little lower, so we’ve seen a significant decrease in the overall positive rate,” Richardson said. “And we have seen beds open up.”
Tidelands Health officials noted they’ve seen a decline in community-based events and an overall decrease in the rate of positive patients at some of the clinics.
Gail Resetar, chief operating officer for Tidelands Health, says just recently, the hospital saw a drop in the rate of hospitalizations per day. But they still have a high amount of COVID-19 positive patients in their hospitals.
“We still have a significant number of patients that have been here a week or longer,” Resetar said. “It’s hard to [confirm] the bed occupancy [numbers] yet because we have so many patients that are so sick and aren’t ready for discharge.”
All of these hospitals say the stats we’re seeing coincide with the actions residents across the state have been taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes the use of face masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.
